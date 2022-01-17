The mom-to-be pulled out an unexpected dance move in a recent video she shared to social media alongside husband Camilo Echeverry.

Evaluna Montaner Shows That She's Still Got It With Surprise Sensual Dance in New Video

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry are more in sync than ever as they get closer to the birth of their first child, Índigo.

On January 14, the singer and former season one host of Amazon's En La Sala podcast shared a video on Instagram showing off her dance moves with her hubby to his new song with music icon Wisin.

"Vuelve a la cama bebé...BUENOS DÍAS ☀️ [Wisin] y Camilo," Echeverry added to a post where the couple is dancing—and his wife does a surprise twerk at the end.

In the song's music video, the couple play the lead roles, with Montaner pretending to be Wisin's daughter.

Throughout her pregnancy, the actress has shared several photos of her baby bump, including one of her and her husband at the beach, that garnered loving responses from fans, friends and family alike.

In the shot, the Colombian singer is kissing Montaner's belly. She captioned it, "Océano Índigo 🌊."

The lovebirds revealed the news of their pregnancy via social media in October 2021 by incorporating it into the video of their song "Índigo."

The song talks about their journey to conceiving their first baby and includes footage of their family's reaction to the news.

"We couldn't wait to share the most beautiful news that we've received with all of you. God has chosen us to be parents to Índigo and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and bloom," Montaner wrote.