The soon-to-be parents enjoyed the Colombian singer's last birthday before the birth of baby Índigo.

Evaluna Montaner on How Birthdays Are Gonna be a Bit Different for Hubby Camilo Very Soon

Camilo Echeverry is celebrating another year around the sun and moon next to his loving wife Evaluna Montaner.

The couple, who are awaiting the arrival of their first child, Índigo, have proven to be more in love than ever with each social media post.

The the En la Sala podcast host showered her Colombian singer beau with love in a post sharing several photos and videos of the birthday festivities.

"Happy birthday my love. You cant imagine how much I enjoyed watching you enjoy your day today. I'm so lucky to live every second by your side! I've been celebrating you for 8 birthdays and I'm excited for all of the ones left. (the next ones will be a little different jeje)," the Venezuelan singer and actress wrote.

She continued, "We've had so many adventures. Uf and all the ones that are coming!!! I love you chiquitico. God shines bright through you. Japidei ⚡️"

The Latin Grammy Award winner lovingly answered his wife's message with an equally touching response.

"My life with you is just one big laugh. I love you since before I discovered that you make the best cookies in the world," he wrote. "You are the queen and the warmth of this house, and all of the temporary places we call home in this life that God allows us to transit in this material world. I love you from now until the eternal."

Other fans and fellow celebrities also joined Montaner by sharing their best wishes to the birthday boy.

"Jajaj the amount of times I repeated the last video," wrote Karol G.

"You guys are light," wrote one fan. "Thanks for existing and radiating such beautiful energy."

Last year, during Montaner's birthday, Echeverry also shared three Instagram posts commemorating her birthday.