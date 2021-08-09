Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner turned 24 on Saturday and celebrated with a special, gratitude-filled message that addressed the lessons she learned during this past year.

"24. Uf. At 23 I lived moments that made the woman I love that I am today. I laughed, cried, made mistakes… I fell in love with myself again and this life that God picked for me," she said on an Instagram post she shared on her feed.

The youngest of the Montaner family is the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez. On July 31st, she joined her father, brothers and husband Camilo Echeverry for a virtual concert in the Dominican Republic —"Los Montaner Live"— which was viewed by more than one million people.

"I am excited for what's coming and I am proud of how I got here," she added to her post. "Thank you family for accompanying me in every step. Thank you @camilo (Camilo) for walking with me and being the reflection of the brightest lights made by the creator of all the lights. I love you. We move forward like the elephant. I love you all. This year will be incredible."

The "Macchu Picchu" singer received an outpouring of love from fans and family members on social media, starting with her father.

"The one who robs my sleep is celebrating a birthday today, I still think about her as if she were little," the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner wrote on his Instagram alongside a photograph of both of them performing on stage. "I still listen to her voice on the phone asking me to stay. For the first time in my life and yours we're not together on your birthday. May God gift you the best day of your life. I will celebrate you in solitude to not distract myself for even one minute from thinking of you. I love you chiquita."

Husband Camilo, with whom Evaluna was nominated in this year's Premios Juventud in the "Together They Fire Up My Feed" category, shared three Instagram posts commemorating her birthday.