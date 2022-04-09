The artists confirmed the arrival of their first child on April 9.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Welcome Baby Índigo Into the World!

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry's first child, Índigo, has finally made her grand entrance into the world!

The couple confirmed the news that they had welcomed their bundle of joy in an Instagram post showing the baby's tiny feet and Evaluna giving birth while embraced by Camilo.

"Índigo has been born. God was present in every second of our home birth. She is a happy and curious girl," Camilo wrote on the caption.

He also praised his wife "Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous and brave woman to have stepped on this planet. All my respect, service and commitment for the queen of this house!"

"Thank you all for your messages, prayers and outbursts of love and light that you have sent our way!! They tribe has grown ⛺️🔥☁️," he continued. "Dropping the phone again for the three of us to take a nap."

nació bebe camilo evaluna Credit: Camilo IG

Índigo received a warm welcome from friends, fans and family who took to the comments section to show off their love and congratulations to the now family of three.

Grandfather, Ricardo Montaner, was among the first to show his gratitude and love, "God has been good...loving my Índigo ❤️."

The Venezuelan icon had teased fans last week with several posts as he awaited for his granddaughter to make her grand entrance into the world.

"Waiting for Índigo," he wrote on one post where he was eating a sandwich. Later, he posted a throwback photo of Evaluna as an infant alongside wife Marlene Montaner, "Speaking of babies."

In an exclusive interview with People en Español, Evaluna admitted that her family was smitten over her pregnancy and their new family member. Her mother, Marlene, is a certified Doula, but would not be the one guiding Evaluna's birth.

Camilo and Evaluna Credit: Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

"They are completely melted, excited and eager over Índigo's arrival," she said.