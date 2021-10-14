Evaluna and Camilo Are Expecting Their First Baby!

The lovebirds shared their exciting news with the release of a new music video.

It's official! Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverri are expecting their first baby, Indigo.

The artists shared the exciting news on their respective social media accounts yesterday. First, with a music video where Evaluna shows a positive pregnancy test at the end, and then with longer emotional posts.

"And now everything smells and tastes better…WE'RE GOING TO BE PARENTS!" Montaner wrote on Instagram next to several photos showing off her baby bump. "We couldn't wait to share the most beautiful news that we've received with all of you. God has chosen us to be parents to Índigo and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and bloom! We love you and thank you for always accompanying every step of the way 💙💙💙 .The tribe is growing!! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo."

Ricardo Montaner also shared his excitement exclusively with People En Español. The soon-to-be grandfather is smitten.

"The secret is over, now I can shout freely. I'm going to be Indigo's grandfather and it'll be my number five!" the Venezuelan singer said. "My soul is exploding with joy. God is good."

Evaluna & Camilo Credit: Instagram/Evaluna

In the music video, the future parents go around showing their loved ones the positive pregnancy test and captured everyone's reactions —which are also included in the clip. They also encouraged fans to do the same while watching the video dedicated to their growing bundle of joy.

"The love of my life has arrived in my life. I asked the one above for it," Camilo sings in the new track. "I am so lucky, winning you without playing the lottery."