Are Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry Changing Their Baby's Name?

Behind the scenes at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the expecting couple surprised the host with baby name news.

During a video shared by the couple on their Instagram accounts speaking with Fallon backstage, they told him the news after receiving a onesie with the Tonight Show logo printed on the front.

"We have a surprise for you," Echeverry said in the video to Fallon.

"So, officially, after we received this gift, we decided that the name of our baby is actually going to be Jimmy," Montaner said to a shocked Fallon. "We changed it all, even the name of the song, it's gonna be Jimmy," the couple added.

Fallon responded with excitement. "Oh my God!" he said. "Jimmy I can't wait to meet you! I love you Jimmy!"

All joking aside, the lovebirds performed the song that honors the name of their bundle of joy who was on board for their first TV performance as parents-to-be.

"Today we are in New York for @fallontonight with @jimmyfallon, can you believe it?" they captioned a photo on Instagram. "First TV show with Índigo on board!!! THE TRIBE ⛺️🔥."