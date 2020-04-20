Eva Mendes Explains Why She Doesn't Share Photos of Ryan Gosling

"My man and my kids are private," Eva Mendes told a fan on Instagram when she was asked why the Cuban American actress and fashion designer doesn't like posting photos of Ryan Gosling and their two daughters on social media. Mendes, 46, responded to a fan who said they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan on this page.” The actress — who started dating Gosling in 2011 — commented: “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).”

She explained that she respects the privacy of her partner and their daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, and that social media can be "hurtful." “My man and my kids are private,” she wrote. “That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Image zoom (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

The star of films like Hitch, Training Day, and Girl in Progress told Women's Health that having children “was the furthest thing” from her mind until she met her co-star in The Place Beyond the Pines. The rest is history! “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him,” she said. “Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Image zoom (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Mendes added to Women's Health that she wanted her daughters to have normal childhoods not tainted by the pressures of Hollywood. “Not only are we in the industry, but the whole fame component is super scary when you try to raise your kids,” she said. “What I try to emphasize is that I don't let them see me put attention to how I dress. They've never seen me get ready for something; they've never seen me at work.”