Eva Mendes is like a fine wine. The Cuban American actress and fashion designer gets more stunning with age and is proud of being 45. That’s why when a hater tried to shame her on social media, saying she is “getting old,” Mendes did not stay quiet. She posted a video on Instagram showing her glam new haircut and responded to the negative comment by sharing anti-ageist wisdom and words of self-love.

“Yes you’re right. Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here,” she responded. “I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I’m aging. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn’t. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here.” Boom! The star of films like Hitch, Training Day, and Girl in Progress was showered with love and support from her adoring fans, who told her not to mind the troll.

Last year, the fashionista and entrepreneur — who shares daughters Amada and Esmeralda with Ryan Gosling — told PEOPLE she is considering returning to films now that her daughters are older. “They’re starting school and so I’m feeling like I finally have a little time to myself. But also, I’m starting to find that ambition again that I lost a little bit,” she said. “I was fine with losing it, it was a natural thing, but it transferred — the ambition was in the home.” Mendes admits she is getting the itch to return to the big screen. “I’m still in the home, but I’m getting more of that call to work again,” she revealed. “That’s exciting because it’s happening naturally. It’s exciting to feel that again.”