Eva Longoria Teams Up With Latino Victory Fund to Get Latinas Elected

In 2018, the Latino Victory Fund created the Year of the Latina initiative to increase Latina representation in government, and on Wednesday they announced a new program called First Latinas to keep that momentum going. The Fund has joined forces with actress Eva Longoria and women’s rights activist Cecile Richards to endorse and raise awareness of Latina candidates running for office around the United States.

“Latinas are transforming the political landscape in races across the country and they’re winning," Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of the Fund, said in a statement to Remezcla. "First Latinas aims to increase Latina representation and break barriers for future generations of Latinas who will see themselves in these key decision-making positions."

One of the successes so far is Texas candidate Candace Valenzuela, who won her Democratic primary earlier this month. If she wins in November, she will become the first Afro-Latina elected to Congress. “We know Latinos are not a monolith and neither is the Latinx experience," Rayes continued. "We want to see more elected officials who can advocate for the intersectional identities of Latinos and talk about Afro-Latinx issues and Latinx LGBTQ issues from a first-hand vantage point."