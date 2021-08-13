The actress and producer shared the "Healing Voices" initiative on an Instagram post, inviting farmworkers in Florida and California to join a pilot program that provides free mental health support groups via Zoom.

Eva Longoria has long been an advocate for farmworkers' rights, from partnering with organizations such as Farmworker Justice to producing two documentaries, The Harvest and Food Chains, to highlight the hardships faced by migrant farmworker communities in the United States.

The actress and producer took to social media to accentuate the importance of mental health support for farmworkers, introducing a free resource.

"It's time we recognized and truly appreciated the farmworker community, who are often working long hours under harsh conditions," the actress wrote on an Instagram post. "If you or someone you know is a farmworker in Florida or California, please let them know about Healing Voices — a free mental health resource for the community!"

"Healing Voices" is a mental health program for farmworkers in Florida and California that provides free support group sessions. To qualify and register, farmworkers must be 18 years or older and live in Florida or California.

The sessions will take place once a week after 5 P.M. via Zoom. An orientation for how to use the platform will be provided. No personal information, such as social security numbers or health insurance, will be requested, only phone number and name for contact purposes.

Healing Voices Credit: Courtesy of Healing Voices

According to figures by Farmworker Justice, an estimated 2.4 million agriculture workers, the majority of them immigrants, make up the labor force in ranches and farms in the United States. These workers face high poverty levels, long working hours, and limited to no employment benefits. Additionally, women workers often face sexual harassment.

These stressors significantly impact migrants, which is why the "Healing Voices" project was founded to create a pathway to provide 3 million farmworkers with mental health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mónica Ramirez and Longoria founded the initiative in partnership with Justice for Migrant Women, the National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Association (NMSHSA), the Eva Longoria Foundation (ELF), and Latinx Therapy. The project holds financial support from The Workers Lab Innovation Fund and the Collective Future Fund.

Farmworkers Credit: Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"Farmworkers have always faced trauma, anxiety, and stress from their jobs, partly from being deprived of basic employment rights for more than 80 years," Longoria and Ramirez wrote in an article for Time. "Farmworkers and their families have historically struggled with substandard overcrowded living and working conditions, exposure to harmful pesticides, risk of serious injuries, poor access to health care and poverty-level wages."

With "Healing Voices," the hope is that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will create a standard for employers to provide mental health support to farmworkers and low-wage essential workers.

"No lesson from the pandemic is more clear than that our physical and mental health are inextricably linked and equally important," the activists said in Time. "Care for our mental health must be prioritized, normalized, and made accessible now—not just in our healthcare system, but in our workplaces and as a public health concern. The resiliency of our communities, our economy, and our society depends on it."