The actress-producer makes her film directorial debut with her latest project starring Jessie Garcia and Annie Gonzalez.

It's about to get a little cheesy and spicy.

On May 10, Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot drops the official first trailer showcasing her skilled eye from the director's chair.

Longoria, who has directed for the small screen in the past, is marking her debut into the world of film direction with the story about Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor inspired by his Mexican American heritage to create the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

In an Instagram post, Longoria says, "Ahh!! The trailer is finally here!! 🔥🔥 What do y'all think?? @flaminhotmovie streams June 9 on @hulu and @disneyplus !"

She's not the only one sharing her excitement on social media—Gentefied's Annie Gonzalez also took to Instagram to share a special message with her fans.

"SPREAD THE WORD NOT YOUR CHEETO FINGERS," she begins.

"Success comes in many flavors, and this is that sabor you don't wanna miss!!!!!! thank you @hotcheetosrpm for being so incredible! and to my Beautiful Judy (who does not have instagram) for being Richard's Back bone," she notes.

Flamin' Hot poster Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Gonzalez continues, "[L]ook at this beautiful film that so many beautiful hands were apart of!!!!!!#FlaminHotMovie, directed by the incomparable @EvaLongoria, streaming June 9thon @Hulu & @DisneyPlus. staring @jessejohngarcia and me produced by the brilliant @devonfranklin[.]"

Jesse Garcia, who is bringing the spirit of Montañez to the screen, also shared the trailer on Instagram.

"Success comes in many flavors. #FlaminHotMovie, directed by @EvaLongoria, streaming June 9th on @Hulu & @DisneyPlus. @annieggonzalez @hotcheetosrpm[.]"