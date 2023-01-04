The powerhouse Latina is bringing the story of Richard Montañez, the Latino at the heart of the popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos, to Hulu on June 9.

How Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot Was the Chance to Give POC More Opportunities

Whatever Eva Longoria touches turns to gold—or in this case flamin' hot.

Longoria, a Hollywood veteran who has championed the Latino community all her career, will be bringing to life the inspiring story of Richard Montañez (played by Jesse Garcia).

Who is Montañez? He is the Frito Lay janitor who tapped into his Mexican American heritage and came up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The film, which premieres on June 9 on Hulu, will be Longoria's debut directorial debut.

Cast on set of Hulu's "Flamin Hot" Cast on set of Hulu's "Flamin Hot" | Credit: Hulu

In an interview with PEOPLE, Longoria details why she was ready for this latest professional adventure and, more importantly, how she was able to use this film as an opportunity to give women and POC creatives opportunities in all areas of the filmmaking process.

The Desperate Housewives alum notes that her time spent on the ABC show served as her "film school."

"I mean, spending a decade on set, you pay attention and you learn things. I put the work in the last 12 years. I did half-hour, multi-cam, one-hour dramas, one-hour comedies. I did documentaries and then short films," she tells PEOPLE.

Longoria continues, "And then it was just the next obvious step. To be honest, I love the medium of television. I didn't really set out to go, 'Now I'm ready for a movie.'"

Eva Longoria filming Hulu's "Flamin Hot" Eva Longoria filming Hulu's "Flamin Hot" | Credit: Hulu

Longoria notes that sitting at the helm of Flamin' Hot was not something she took lightly and explains that she was "nervous" about the endeavor.

"I was nervous about the responsibility I had to deliver a really great film in all aspects. And at the same time, the whole reason I wanted to direct and produce was to give opportunities to other women and people of color behind the camera," she tells the publication.

She concludes, "I think it was like I had so much to prove and I really took that challenge on in every aspect. And I'm so happy the movie's testing so well. All of that purpose has culminated into this beautiful film and it was very personal to me."