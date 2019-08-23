Working Super Mom! Eva Longoria's Most Adorable Instagram Posts With Baby Santi

Eva Longoria seems to be doing it all. The Mexican American actress, executive producer, director, fashion designer and philanthropist is now also a full time mom to Baby Santi, 1. The star of Dora and The Lost City of Gold spoke to People en Español about motherhood.

“He’s amazing, he’s just the most beautiful baby in the world,” she gushed about her son, who often accompanies her on the set of her productions. “[I take him] everywhere, he’s with me all the time, 24/7!”

She shared this beautiful photo with no makeup and rocking ‘mommy hair’ while holding her son with the loving caption: “My sweet angel (these are his fav, most comfy pajamas, they just happen to be the British flag).”

Longoria also posted this casual family portrait with husband, Mexican TV executive Pepe Bastón and their baby with the message: “Walking into the week with LOVE.”

The proud mom shared a post about the importance of reading to kids. “I love seeing Santi enjoy books at such a young age. Makes me so happy to see that we are fostering a love for reading and opening up his imagination to the wonders of this world. He will grow up loving books as much as I do!” she wrote.

The busy mom also showed off her enviable curves in a beach photo with her son, expressing nostalgia for the summer vacation as she went back to work. Even her colleagues are astounded at how well the former Desperate Housewives star keeps her life in balance after motherhood.

Image zoom ABC/Matt Petit

Actress Roselyn Sánchez from Grand Hotel told PEOPLE Chica about Longoria, who is the executive producer and director of the show: “Working with Eva and calling her ‘lady boss’ is amazing. She is such an important figure for the Latino community and for the business in general. This is a girl that is producing, acting, writing, directing. She is into politics, she is into philanthropy, she is doing it all. She is changing lives, what she is doing is pretty outstanding and to be able to connect at that level as mothers…We’ve known each other for 20 years. We know about marriages and divorces and marrying again, and continuing the path and struggling to have children and being able to have children, we have been through it all together. It’s just wonderful to call her my friend and my boss.”