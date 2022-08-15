The actress joined the Latino Victory Project and other influential Latinas in support of candidates vowing to protect the planet against climate change.

Eva Longoria is taking her activism to a new level after a weekend packed with activities in Miami, FL.

The actress and producer joined the Latino Victory Project and other influential Latinas for brunch on Saturday, August 13, asking them to #VoteLikeAMadre and support candidates that are initiating action toward protecting the planet against climate change.

"What I love about #VoteLikeAMadre is that Women are the CEO's of our households. You name it, it's up to us," Longoria said in a statement. "Do your research and look at what really matters to you, your family and your neighborhood."

votelikeamadre Credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Victory Project and Potential Energy Coalition

With Latinos facing the greatest impact of climate change in the United States living in communities that are affected by hurricanes, air pollution, drought and other natural disasters, #VoteLikeAMadre is harnessing the power of mothers, sisters, godmothers and matriarchs to save our planet and create a better future.

"There is so much to do before you even go to the voting booth," she added. "Fifty percent of us are not showing up but I'm hopeful that we will increase the number of people voting. It can't just be this election, it has to be always and forever."

Vote Like a Madre Credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Latino Victory Project and Potential Energy Coalition

"As Latinas, we have to move heaven and earth to provide for and protect our children. We work tirelessly to make sure our kids have everything they need and make sure they have safe and clean spaces to play," Rayes said. "Imagine what we can do if we focus on electing candidates who understand that the climate crisis is an emergency and who are willing to fight for sweeping policy change. We can change the world."

Eva Longoria Credit: Jonathan De Camps / Latino Victory

While in Miami, Longoria also made a special appearance on Sunday, August 14, at Senator Annette Taddeo's "Get Out The Vote" rally where she cheered volunteers on as they got ready to campaign during the first week of early voting.

The Co-Founder of the Latino Victory Fund also stopped by Pepito's, a Venezuelan fast-food spot, where she indulged in some delicious treats, greeted volunteers and took photos with the personnel.

Evalongoria Credit: Jonathan De Camps / Latino Victory

As the mother and activist continues to make the Latino voice count, one thing's for sure, get out there and #VoteLikeAMadre.