Eugenio Derbez, Residente, and More to Receive Hispanic Heritage Awards

Image zoom Getty

On Friday, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced the recipients of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards along with the host, presenters and performers at the ceremony. Including previously announced recipients Eugenio Derbez and Canelo Álvarez, the full list of honorees is below:

The Hispanic Heritage Awards for Vision: Residente aka René Pérez

The Hispanic Heritage Awards for Film: Eugenio Derbez

The Hispanic Heritage Awards for Music: Alejandro Fernández

The Hispanic Heritage Awards for Sports: “Canelo” Álvarez

The Hispanic Heritage Awards for Leadership: Sylvia Acevedo, Alejandra Y. Castillo, Virginia Kase and Mónica Ramírez

Actor Nicholas Gonzalez will host the show, and there will be performances by Amara La Negra, Mauricio Martinez, Nella Rojas, Mon Laferte and Los Tigres Del Norte. Presenters include Isabela Moner, Laura Gomez, Eli Castro, Ingrid Hoffmann, Pati Jinich and more. The ceremony, taking place on Tuesday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will air on PBS on Friday, October 11.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were created in 1987 to commemorate Latinx Heritage Month in America, and past honorees include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Rita Moreno, Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente and many more.