How Esty Is Helping Fans Through the Pandemic, One Skating Video at a Time

It's hard to resist the infectious, feel-good vibes of Esty's roller-skating videos, especially in the midst of a pandemic. With stylized dance moves and striking makeup looks, the Dominican American singer has catapulted to social media stardom.

"There's a scene in [the HBO miniseries] Sharp Objects where these girls roller skate down an empty road with their hands up and it just looked so freeing," she recalls about the first time she decided to pick up skates a few years ago. "I was like 'I want to be that free.'" It didn't hurt that she lived near Venice Beach, famed for its roller-skating scene during the '80s and '90s. Soon she was putting together playlists for herself and her friends as they skated around their neighborhood, and slowly began recording her now viral videos.

"Music is a huge part of it, that's how you find your groove," she says of the videos, perfectly choreographed to songs by artists like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Rico Nasty. "Without the music being bomb, I can't skate." An accomplished singer in her own right — her most recent single "Holy Ghost $$$" was released earlier this year — her music mixes Latinx rhythms with infectious melodies. And her fans can't get enough of it, or the way she mixes streetwear with high fashion.

Esty Image zoom Credit: Mark Adriane

"It's like a runway," says Esty of her looks, which often feature a unique blend of bright colors and sunny California backdrops. "Sometimes I get inspiration from art or I try to recreate makeup looks from Instagram in my own way, but my go-to are retro eyeliners from Glam Vice; I have them in 15 colors."

Growing up in the United States, she didn't know much about her Dominican roots until recently. "As I got older, I began embracing my Afro-Latina side more," she says. She now experiments with different hairstyles that work for her hair type and texture, like the Senegalese jumbo twists she's currently rocking. "It definitely brings me more of an understanding about the origins of the hairstyles that I'm wearing. I feel my most confident with my hair in braids; they're like my cape."

The positive feedback she's recently received has been an unexpected blessing that keeps her going and growing strong. "It brings me so much happiness. Naturally I'm not the most confident person, but roller skating, what I wear, the music that I'm listening to, it makes everything 10 times better."