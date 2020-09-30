Watch the Exclusive First Trailer for 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans'

Next week, Facebook Watch will debut a new addition to the Red Table Talk franchise — Red Table Talk: The Estefans, with iconic musician Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan, and her niece Lili Estefan. The new show, premiering October 7, will feature the three women in conversation with family, celebrity friends, and other guests, discussing everything from mental health to relationships and heartbreak. As with the original Red Table Talk, the Estefan women will put it all out there, talking about topics they've never before addressed together.

Gloria, winner of three Grammys and four Latin Grammys, will sometimes serve as the mediator at the table, while her niece Lili, a Daytime Emmy winner and co-host of El Gordo y La Flaca, will act as the veteran interviewer. Gloria's daughter, Emily, an up-and-coming musician, rounds out the group as the resident millennial, driving conversations with her staunch beliefs. "Three different women, three different generations," Gloria says in the trailer. "We're loud, we're proud, let's go."

Image zoom Emily, Gloria, and Lili Estefan. Sami Drasin

Guests this season will include actresses Kate del Castillo, Michelle Rodriguez, Karla Souza, and Rosie O'Donnell; influencer Lele Pons; Gloria Guillen, the mother of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen; Emilio Estefan, Gloria's husband of 42 years; Matt Hauser, whose wife Christina Hauser died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash; grief expert David Kessler; and many more. "We're talking about relationships, love, sexuality," Emily says in the trailer. "Honesty will set you free."