Women Make 83 Cents on the $1: Everything You Need to Know About Equal Pay Day 2022
March 15 marks 2022's Equal Pay Day. The date was established by the National Committee on Pay Equity to symbolize how much longer into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. People Chica has collected all the facts on this important day.
It Was Originated in 1996
Equal Pay Day was originally called "National Pay Inequity Awareness Day," and was created in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity. Initially, it was a public awareness event that illustrated the pay gap between men and women. Each year, this date varies, but its importance remains the same. Last year's Equal Pay Day was on March 24.
Grassroots Events for Awareness
Grassroots organizations, professional associations, labor groups and civil rights organizations get together to raise awareness on how to resolve the wage gap. Additionally, many businesses pledge to establish equal pay within their companies.
The Disparity is 83 cents on the $1
According to figures by USA Today, when Equal Pay Day was introduced in 1996, women were earning 75 cents for every $1 earned by Caucasian men. In 2022, that figure has only improved by eight cents, with women making 83 cents for every $1.
Despite of Educational Levels, Men Still Get Paid More
Statistics shared by the Economic Policy Institute show that despite women surpassing men in educational attainment, they still earned less, with 43.8% of women earning college degrees in comparison with 37.4% of men in 2021. Additionally, women with advanced degrees are paid less, on average, than men with bachelor's degrees.
The Gap is Greater for Women of Color
According to Equal Rights Advocates, a nonprofit gender advocacy organization that co-founded the Equal Pay Today! campaign in 2013, for every $1 made by a Caucasian man:
- Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women make 75 cents on the $1. Their Equal Pay Day is May 3.
- African American women earn 58 cents on the $1. Their Equal Pay Day is Sept. 21.
- Native American women make 50 cents on the $1. Their Equal Pay Day is Dec. 1.
- Latinas earn 49 cents on the $1. Their Equal Pay Day is Dec. 8.
Latinas and Native Americans Are Affected Most
According to USA Today, the pay disparity for Latinas and Native American women is so great that it would take until 2023 to match Caucasian men's earnings from 2021, but, to avoid confusion, the days will be observed at the end of 2022.
We're All Fighting Together!
Fight for your worth by asking employers for fair wages, advocating and supporting groups that are closing the gap through their organizations.
Support the Paycheck Fairness Act
This bill establishes the "National Award for Pay Equity in the Workplace for an employer who has made a substantial effort to eliminate pay disparities between men and women. It also helps the National Equal Pay Enforcement Task Force to address compliance, public education, and enforcement of equal pay laws."