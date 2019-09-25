Enrique Iglesias Shares Adorable Videos of His Baby Twins

Enrique Iglesias is loving being a dad to twins Lucy and Nicholas. The Spanish singer, 44, shares adorable posts on Instagram playing with the babies and his over 14 million followers can’t get enough. He recently shared a video with his daughter Lucy dancing around in the backyard as mom Anna Kournikova sings along to “Wheels on the Bus,” and he makes the baby laugh by lifting his leg over her head.

“They make me strive to be a better person”, the first-time dad told People en Español about his kids. “They are my daily inspiration.” About living a normal life at home with Anna and the kids and dealing with the hassles of fame, Iglesias says, “I don’t think there is any secret to that — you just kind of figure things out along the way.”

Another video of son Nicholas, wearing a beach hat and stylish Cars t-shirt, looking out the window on a boat ride got over 2 million views in June.

Although his busy schedule involves much traveling, coming home to his children is the biggest blessing. He seems to have fun like a child with his little ones, who push him around in a toy car and make him laugh with their cute babbling. They are a “tough audience to entertain,” he joked in another Instagram post in March.

Coming from a performer who gets standing ovations from massive audiences worldwide, the challenge to keep his twins entertained must be welcome!