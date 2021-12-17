Incorporate these five tips to help create a zen atmosphere in your home.

5 Ways To Purify The Energy in Your Home Before and After the Holidays

If you're hosting a holiday party or having guests over during the holidays, you are most likely busy focusing on the food, invitations and decorations.

However, the holidays can be a time of great stress and the energy in your home may be off.

To help you cope with these stressors and establish a zen environment for you and your guests during this season, People Chica has a few tips that will help the vibes flow.

From lighting a few candles or smudging your home with sage, these tips will cleanse your holiday spirit.

1. Buy a Salt Rock Lamp

Rock Salt Lamp Credit: Getty Images

Himalayan Salt Rock Lamps are great natural ionizers. According to Healthline, this means they change the electrical charge of circulating air. They also improve the air quality and release frequencies that boost your mood.

2. Set Crystals Around the House

Crystals Credit: Getty Images

Crystals have distinct properties to help shift energy and your improve mood. According to the Energy Muse, you can use rose quartz to tap into love and connection; selenite and shungite for harmony and protection; and black tourmaline for absorbing negativity.

3. Burn Sage and Smudge Your Home

Sage Credit: Getty Images

Clear excess and negative energy with a sage stick that will help remove all the unnecessary vibes that have settled in your space. Burning sage or "smudging" is an ancient spiritual ritual that originated from the Native Americans, according to Healthline.

4. Light Candles and Incense

Insence Credit: Getty Images

Lighting candles and incense helps us ignite good energy. Rituals that involve fire and smoke help to clear the air naturally. They also help set a good tone and mood around the home.

5. Take a Break

Fireplace Credit: Getty Images