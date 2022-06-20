Clear Out Negative Vibes and Welcome Positive Energy With These 7 Cleanses
If you've been feeling low in energy or really moody, it may be time to cleanse your aura and protect yourself from negative vibes. This #MondayMotivation we're bringing you seven ways to protect yourself, cleanse your space and boost your energy.
Burn Palo Santo
Palo Santo is one of the best tools for purifying and cleansing your aura and space.
It is said that Palo Santo has the ability to bring peace, clarity and calm to any place or situation.
Light it up and smudge around your home for renewed energy.
Set up a Sacred Corner
Create a space in your home for protection with incense, quartz, candles, palo santo, sage and more.
When you're in a pinch, go to this space to garner positive energy from your sacred tools.
Burn Sage
Burning sage has been used to connect to the spiritual realm, heal and purify the air.
To clear your house, burn the sage starting at the back of your house and bring it to the front.
Make sure to open a window so the bad vibes can leave.
Egg Cleanse
If you're feeling like you may have been affected by mal de ojo or "evil eye" then you may want to do an egg cleanse.
Take an egg and move it along your body starting at your forehead and working your way down. Wipe all of your energy and aura that surrounds your body.
Once you've completed this, crack the egg in a cup of water.
Use chili flakes, salt and hot sauce on top of the egg to send any bad energy back to sender.
Carry Black Tourmaline
Say goodbye to negative energy with black tourmaline.
This stone is excellent at transforming anxious feelings and thoughts into ones of clarity as it swallows all the negative energy up and out.
Carry this around with you as a cloak of protection.
Focused Meditation
Focused meditations help decode stuck or broken energies.
Tune in to high-frequency meditations to raise your vibrations.
Sleep With Crystals Under Your Bed
If you're having recurring nightmares or feel like you're waking up more tired than is normal, then it's time to place some crystals under your pillow.
Use amethyst, rose quartz or clear quartz near you when you sleep, then in the morning, wash them while picturing a golden aura around them.