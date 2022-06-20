If you're feeling like you may have been affected by mal de ojo or "evil eye" then you may want to do an egg cleanse.

Take an egg and move it along your body starting at your forehead and working your way down. Wipe all of your energy and aura that surrounds your body.

Once you've completed this, crack the egg in a cup of water.

Use chili flakes, salt and hot sauce on top of the egg to send any bad energy back to sender.