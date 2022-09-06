This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you gooey, cheesy and tasty enchiladas the entire familia will love.

Add a Little Kick to Your Fall Season with this Classic Mexican Enchilada Recipe

There's nothing better than fixing up a meal that fills your heart and your belly.

Enchiladas are known for being the perfect combination of nutritious and delicious, covered in red or green sauces made with savory spices.

This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you this delightful enchilada recipe you can make for one or for many. Enjoy!

Enchilada Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

2 bone-in chicken breast halves

2 cups of chicken broth

¼ white onion

1 clove of garlic

2 teaspoons of salt

1 pound fresh tomatillos, husks removed

5 serrano peppers

¼ white onion

1 clove of garlic

1 pinch of salt

12 corn tortillas

¼ cup of vegetable oil

1 cup of crumbled queso fresco

½ white onion, chopped

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped

Preparation:

In a saucepan, combine chicken breast with chicken broth, one-quarter onion, a clove of garlic and 2 teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil, and then boil for 20 minutes. Reserve broth, set chicken aside to cool and discard onion and garlic. When cool enough to handle, shred chicken with your hands. Place tomatillos and serrano chiles in a pot with water (enough water to cover them). Bring to boil, and continue boiling until tomatillos turn a different shade of green (from bright green to dull, army green). Strain tomatillos and chiles, and place in a blender with another quarter piece of onion, one clove of garlic and a pinch of salt. Pour in reserved chicken broth, so that liquid just covers the veggies in the blender by about an inch. Blend all ingredients until they are completely pureed. Pour salsa into a medium saucepan and bring to a low boil. Add oil into a frying pan, and allow to get very hot. Slightly fry tortillas one by one in hot oil, setting each on a paper towel afterward to soak some of the oil. Finally, dip slightly fried tortillas in low-boiling green salsa until the tortillas become soft again. Place on plates, 3 per person. Fill or top tortillas with shredded chicken and leftover green sauce. Top with crumbled cheese, chopped onion and chopped cilantro.