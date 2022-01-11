The 60th Disney animated film's soundtrack is the first to hit No.1 in more than two years since Frozen II dominated the charts.

Encanto Surpasses Adele by Becoming First Soundtrack to Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart



Disney's Encanto continues to soar, this time to the top of the Billboard 200 hit list.

The Golden Globe award-winning animated film's soundtrack, which includes music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Vives, has beat Adele's 30 after it held the No.1 spot for six weeks.

The soundtrack was released on November 19, before the film's theatrical release on November 24 and its streaming release on Disney+ in December 2021.

According to Billboard, it is the first soundtrack to hit No.1 in more than two years since Frozen II reached the top of the charts in December 2019.

Among the top songs from the soundtrack are "Surface Pressure" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno," according to Billboard's data.

Both tracks debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on January 8 and are expected to move up on the list by January 15.

encanto Credit: Courtesy of Disney

The magical film has been making major headlines since its debut. It held three Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Motion Picture - Animated, Best Original Score - Motion Picture and Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Dos oruguitas," taking home the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated.

Fans everywhere have raved about the film due to its whimsical storyline about a family that lives in the hidden mountains of Colombia in a magical home called Encanto.

The matriarch of the family, "Abuela" is the keeper of a magical candle that has given every family member a special gift except for protagonist Mirabel.

However, when the family's magic is at risk, Mirabel becomes the only hope for saving her treasured family home and their powers.