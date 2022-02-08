Music holds a power that very few forms of art possess. A song can lift us up and have us feeling like we can soar above the clouds. Other times, a song can touch upon parts of ourselves that we can't find the words for.

Since the release of Disney's Encanto, an animated film that centers around the magical Madrigal family, the music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda has been one of the most talked about aspects of the film.

From Luisa's "Surface Pressure," which served as an anthem to older siblings everywhere, to "Dos orguitas," a powerful Spanish ballad that delicately depicts Abuela Alma's trauma, to the home run that is "We Don't Talk About Bruno," Miranda has once again proven that his talents know no bounds.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Hamilton and Moana songwriter gives us the details about what it was like working on Encanto, how meaningful people's reception of the songs have been for him and how he looks to make his inner nine year old proud when writing for Disney animated films.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at World Premiere Of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer

Your songwriting has meant a lot to people everywhere—Encanto has been no different. When you go into songwriting mode, do you think of how each piece might impact people when they hear it?

Oh no, when you say it like that, it sounds scary. At the end of the day, you really can't control people's reactions, all you can do is make the best you can. I do think, though, that I'm trying to please my inner nine year old.

I [remember when] saw the Little Mermaid when I was nine years old and my head exploded when "Under the Sea" started. I was like, "how am I watching an underwater musical number? How does this happen?" And I think that's something I think about a little more when I'm writing for Disney—what's going to make [that] nine year old lens explode and refill [it with] wonder because that's my overwhelming feeling, when I look back on [it]. [Like] Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin [and] the Lion King, like that run.

I [also] have great beta testers [at home with a] four year old and a seven year old. I had a funny moment when I first wrote "We Don't Talk About Bruno," it was as catchy in my house as it is now. And I had to have a conversation with my older son that, "you can't say this at school, yet." He was like, "I can't stop singing it!" It's like NDA for youngsters. It's been wonderful to see other families are enjoying it.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has been a massive hit. What was it like for you when you heard the completed song with all the cast parts?

["We Don't Talk About Bruno," in particular,] took forever. It's funny because most of the songs, it's one person or two people. [With] "Waiting On A Miracle," I knew it was really special, and I knew it that night. But with this, we're all at home [and recording] these vocal sessions [through video calls with] a slightly higher resolution. It was bits and pieces until it was all together, and it was so exciting when you finally heard the finished product. Yeah, and I was editing Tick Tick Boom [with Andrew Garfield] at the time, too. So the most challenging part of [it was] the [multitasking]—I was editing all day and watching Andrew Garfield play piano and...then having the energy to like lead [a] vocal session.

Encato Cast at World Premiere Of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer

So whenever you work on something, and this is something that was prevalent with Moana, you always pick elements that really resonate with the culture you are writing about. How was the butterfly so pivotal to the story of Colombia?

Oh, that's a great question. Well, one of the reasons I felt so excited about the setting in Colombia was [because] I saw how seriously Disney takes that responsibility. [For Moana,] I didn't know anything about the Pacific Islands [or] culture. When I got hired, from my first meeting with Opetaia Tavita Foa'i, my co-writer on many of those songs, it was like, "Oh. This guy, like everything that comes out of him, sounds like this part of the world." Yeah, you learn so much about the different myths and cultures of the different islands.

With Colombia, again, it's the home place of magical realism. It's the whole [world of Gabriel García Márquez] and the notion of the butterfly was something [the animation team] really led the way in [how the butterfly] represented that candle flame and the butterfly manifesting the miracle. That was actually my inspiration for "Dos oruguitas." I was [in a phone brainstorming session] and I remember thinking, "well, caterpillars turn into butterflies and that is like nature's original miracle." Like a miracle that happens [when it] completely decomposes and destroys itself, and becomes a brand-new thing, and how much awareness does it have [when] it's going through that.

And so, in just [talking] about butterflies, and how they become butterflies, I had the idea for two caterpillars who are in love, and they know they have to be apart, but they don't know why and how painful changing is. That was such a good metaphor for not only the separation that [Abuela Alma and her husband] are going through, but the entire family, because this is not a family that hates each other, they love each other they're all just holding on too tight. Yeah, I mean, how many of us are guilty of [that] in terms of our own families, and getting stuck in family dynamics that we've outgrown.

Co-director and screenwriter Jared Bush, co-writer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith, and Stephanie Beatriz attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer

"Dos oruguitas" comes at a pivotal moment in the movie where it explains Abuela Alma's trauma, and it does it in such a beautiful way.

Yeah, and her trauma is almost so profound you can't write about it literally. You actually need an allegory to even begin to wrap yourself around her loss, and so I think that's a part of it, too. Sometimes we need music to tell the harder truth that we can't. Sometimes writing the right song is knowing what isn't the right song—like Alma singing that to Mirabel would not have been the same. We needed a step back to see a bigger picture and the song itself, [with its] incredible vocals, provides that.

What was it like working with Carlos Vives and Sebastian Yatra?

For me, it was a lot of just me putting pressure on myself. I knew I wanted to write a song that felt at home for [Carlos Vives] to sing. I just listened to a ton of his [music], for like two weeks just by myself. When you write it, it feels like something that you could imagine his voice on, it was really just about [capturing his] voice, his rhythms in my head. Then making sure it was good enough for him to hear and be able to imagine himself on it. And then, of course, he gets his musicians [on it], and it's a whole other thing. Like you know it's on a higher level of authentic when there are a lot of folks who think he wrote the song. That's the highest compliment.

[With Sebastian Yatra,] I was really excited to work with him, because I think he has such a beautiful voice. And what was really thrilling was how wonderful [his vocal] storytelling was—you know, he can do the quiet moments, and then he can go as big as the song goes, and he did a beautiful job.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and family at World Premiere Of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Credit: Getty Images / Jesse Grant / Stringer

Your music throughout the film feels very organic. It ebbs and flows with the movie in a way that is very indicative of your music and work.

[With Encanto,] I feel like the transitions between the songs and the scenes are more sophisticated because I was there so early [in the process.] I was [brought in] at the beginning, and it wasn't like I was hired later, like, "we need songs here, here and here." It was really like the storytelling baton just kept being passed back and forth, so I'm really proud of our collaboration.

Since the release of Encanto, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the depiction of intergenerational trauma that Latino families, or just families in general, can experience. How do you hope that your music can help continue that conversation of speaking truths that are difficult to say and hear?

I am so thrilled that that's how it's been received. That was certainly how it was intended—it was our challenge to ourselves: how much complexity can we pull off in a Disney movie? Because what happens in any movie is that you get the hero and their quest, and everything that isn't a part of their quest gets edited out [and] left on the cutting room floor. [Which is why] that opening number is like, "here's my family, here's what they can do."