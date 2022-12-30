The animated film was brought to life at the Hollywood Bowl with an incredible performance that is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ Releases the Encanto Performance We Should Have Gotten at the Oscars

Colombia in the casita!

Get ready to sing about Bruno straight from your living room with the release of Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl now streaming on Disney+.

Filmed before a live audience in November 2022 at the Los Angeles amphitheater, the show features original cast members, special appearances from Carlos Vives, Andres Cepeda and an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto Encanto's Mirabel in special fan event. | Credit: Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The performance recreates the animated film and the story of the Madrigal family with beautiful special effects, lighting and choreography of fan-favorite songs such as "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "The Madrigal Family," "Dos Orugüitas," and a special performance of "All of You" by Vives.

During the performance of "The Madrigal Family," original cast members such as Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Olga Merediz and Adassa were introduced with their respective characters.

Digital and physical props accompany each character's special powers, for example, flower patterns surround Guerrero as she plays Isabela in the movie.

Finally, the Madrigal casita is also a strong presence with digital screens that play snippets of the original film as dancers flood the stage with their moves.

The performance has received ample praise from families who fell in love with the original animated film.