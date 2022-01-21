The iconic song about tío Bruno has become Disney's highest-charting song from an animated film in over 26 years.

Encanto Continues to Win: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Tops "Let It Go" as Highest-Charting Disney Animated Song

Encanto keeps breaking down barriers and winning big.

Considered one of the film's most popular songs, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has taken the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart—beating out Frozen's Academy Award-winning song "Let It Go."

The song, which is about John Leguizamo's Bruno, details the Madrigal family's experience with the clairvoyant of the family.

The track, written by Puerto Rican songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been streamed over 29 million times and downloaded over 8,000 times, per Entertainment Weekly.

The last time a song from a Disney animated film was this popular was in 2014 with the release of Elsa's hit empowerment anthem that took the No. 5 spot on the same list.

The song is sang by the Encanto cast, with primary vocals from Carolina Gaitán (tía Pepa), Mauro Castillo (tío Felix), Adassa (Dolores), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Diane Guerrero (Isabela) and Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel).

Per Entertainment Weekly, the last Disney animated film song to reach the No. 4 spot was Vanessa Williams' "Colors of the Wind" for 1995's Pocahontas, with 1993's "A Whole New World" by Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle off of the Aladdin soundtrack reaching No. 1.