Red Carpet Recap: Emmys 2022 Brings the Heat
On a night full of television's brightest stars, we were blown away by the old Hollywood glam on the red carpet. Here are nine of our favorite looks.
Ariana DeBose
The Oscar winner showed off her newly blonde hair and wowed us with a pastel Prabal Gurung gown.
Amanda Seyfried
Wearing a strapless Armani Privé dress paired with delicate jewelry, the Dropout star looked classically beautiful.
Zendaya
Our queen of the red carpet never fails!
The fashion icon wore a strapless Valentino number cinched at the waist with a bow and accessories with Bulgari jewels.
Jung Ho-yeon
The model and breakout star of Squid Game donned a colorful Louis Vuitton gown paired with a lather purse, strappy heels and a flower atop her black bob.
Rosario Dawson
The Latina actress looked effortlessly radiant in a pastel pink Christian Siriano corset top with a matching silk skirt.
Lily James
Channeling her role as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, the British actress paired her metallic Versace dress with a classic smoky eye.
Sydney Sweeney
The Euphoria actress let her natural beauty shine with a light wash of natural makeup and an Oscar de la Renta gown in a vintage-inspired silhouette.
Lizzo
Never one to back away from a statement look, the singer looked dazzling in a flowing tule creation from Giambattista Valli.
Selena Gomez
While we didn't catch her on the red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building star still made an impact inside the event wearing a white Celine halter neck gown and green tasseled earrings.