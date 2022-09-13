Red Carpet Recap: Emmys 2022 Brings the Heat

Por Laura Acosta Septiembre 13, 2022
Credit: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images (x2)

On a night full of television's brightest stars, we were blown away by the old Hollywood glam on the red carpet. Here are nine of our favorite looks.

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

The Oscar winner showed off her newly blonde hair and wowed us with a pastel Prabal Gurung gown.

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Wearing a strapless Armani Privé dress paired with delicate jewelry, the Dropout star looked classically beautiful.

Zendaya

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Our queen of the red carpet never fails!

The fashion icon wore a strapless Valentino number cinched at the waist with a bow and accessories with Bulgari jewels.

Jung Ho-yeon

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The model and breakout star of Squid Game donned a colorful Louis Vuitton gown paired with a lather purse, strappy heels and a flower atop her black bob.

Rosario Dawson

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The Latina actress looked effortlessly radiant in a pastel pink Christian Siriano corset top with a matching silk skirt.

Lily James

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Channeling her role as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, the British actress paired her metallic Versace dress with a classic smoky eye.

Sydney Sweeney

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The Euphoria actress let her natural beauty shine with a light wash of natural makeup and an Oscar de la Renta gown in a vintage-inspired silhouette.

Lizzo

Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Never one to back away from a statement look, the singer looked dazzling in a flowing tule creation from Giambattista Valli.

Selena Gomez

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

While we didn't catch her on the red carpet, the Only Murders in the Building star still made an impact inside the event wearing a white Celine halter neck gown and green tasseled earrings.

