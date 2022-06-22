Emily Estefan Reveals She Needs to Take This Big Step Before Proposing to Her Girlfriend

The youngest daughter of Emilio and Gloria Estefan has plans to tie the knot with her long-term girlfriend, but wants to do one thing first.

Emily Estefan is tying the knot with her longtime girlfriend of six years, Gemeny Hernández.

The youngest daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who played the role of a younger Gloria in the HBO Max remake of Father of the Bride, revealed to MezcalTV that she has to "break up" with her therapist before marrying her girlfriend after being asked if they have wedding plans.

"Not yet," she said. "I say I need to break up with my therapist before I ask my girlfriend to marry me."

Emily Estefan Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

According to the musician's girlfriend, the film gave them ideas for what to include in their upcoming nuptials.

"After the six hours of dance rehearsal Emily had to do, let's see, we need to have a spectacular dance routine at this wedding," Hernández said laughing.

Apparently, the happy couple would love to get married on the moon if it were a possibility.

Emily Estefan Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Estefan and Hernández launched their podcast In Our Own World this year where they talked about how they met on the first episode.