Emily Estefan Reveals She Needs to Take This Big Step Before Proposing to Her Girlfriend
Emily Estefan is tying the knot with her longtime girlfriend of six years, Gemeny Hernández.
The youngest daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who played the role of a younger Gloria in the HBO Max remake of Father of the Bride, revealed to MezcalTV that she has to "break up" with her therapist before marrying her girlfriend after being asked if they have wedding plans.
"Not yet," she said. "I say I need to break up with my therapist before I ask my girlfriend to marry me."
According to the musician's girlfriend, the film gave them ideas for what to include in their upcoming nuptials.
"After the six hours of dance rehearsal Emily had to do, let's see, we need to have a spectacular dance routine at this wedding," Hernández said laughing.
Apparently, the happy couple would love to get married on the moon if it were a possibility.
Estefan and Hernández launched their podcast In Our Own World this year where they talked about how they met on the first episode.
"I just remember us being on this couch and feeling like every moment with each other was magic and now we're sitting here doing this podcast, sharing it with the world, and that's a beautiful thing," Estefan said.