These Were Emeraude Toubia's Last Comments on Prince Royce Before Their Divorce

Emeraude Toubia's key to long-lasting love relied on loving ourselves first.

Last December, before the news of her divorce from Prince Royce became official, the actress, who plays Lily Díaz on the Amazon Prime series With Love, shared her advice for finding true love in an exclusive interview with People en Español.

"I think the most important, and sometimes most difficult thing to do, is find self-love. We have to learn to love ourselves just as we are," she explained.

The Mexican American star and the Dominican American singer shared a relationship that lasted over a decade that had been built on mutual love and respect.

"What's most important is to find in life a partner that respects you and supports your dreams. [Someone] that becomes the other's confidante, someone who is there for you in the good times and the bad," she shared. "And I have found that in him [Prince Royce] and that's love."

In the romantic comedy series With Love, the actress' character is on a mission to find true love after breaking up with her "perfect" ex-boyfriend.

"She is brave, impulsive, passionate, honest, artistic, she's divided between family tradition and her desire to define her own way of living," she explains regarding the similarities between herself and Lily. "Even though she believes love is a fairy tale, she knows in the end what's real."

Toubia and Prince Royce's divorce was confirmed to People en Español by the couple's publicist Jennifer Nieman, who shared a statement on their behalf.