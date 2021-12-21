The With Love actress revealed in an interview on the Latina to Latina podcast how preparation has been the key to her success.

Emeraude Toubia On How Being Prepared Helped People Take Her Seriously in Hollywood

Emeraude Toubia is having a huge moment right now in her career—something that has come to fruition after many years of hard work.

In a recent interview on the Latina to Latina podcast, the Shadowhunters actress and Nuestra Belleza Latina runner-up admits that the road hasn't been an easy one but that she's learned how preparation is a key aspect of true success.

"You have to prepare yourself. You have to know what you want," she tells host Alicia Menendez.

She continued, "I just can't walk into the door and be like, 'Hey, so I have an idea.' No, what's my idea? What's the reason behind my idea? You just have to really be prepared. I feel that is a stigma for a lot of Latinas."

She details that to really make it and be successful one cannot stop at the bare minimum in terms of effort.

She explains, "To me, that's where I've had to really push and show people what's more than what they see. There is more to me and heart. Heart, because that's what pushes me, where I come from, where my family is, what I want to tell about my stories and what I want to show people that I am as a woman."

She continues, "How do I want people to remember me? How do I want people to perceive me once I leave a meeting or once I meet our crew, our casting crew. Every person from background to catering, I would go up to them and introduce myself and make sure that they felt comfortable."