Emeraude Toubia Shares Special Behind-The-Scene Pic from With Love

The Canadian-born actress and model is back to work on Gloria Calderón Kellett's hit Amazon Prime show.

Looks like actress and model Emeraude Toubia is back at it.

In a recent photo shared to her Instagram stories, the actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look doing some work for Gloria Calderón Kellett's hit Amazon Prime show With Love.

Emeraude Toubia shares BTS on "With Love" Credit: Instagram / @emeraude

In the photo, which was geo-tagged in Los Angeles, California, fans can see a direct view of what it takes to make some Hollywood magic.

The With Love team has been hard at work creating some more magic for the show's highly anticipated season two.

Gloria Calderón Kellett (L) and Emeraude Toubia attend the EMILY's List Oscars Week Discussion on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Getty Images / Araya Doheny / Stringer

It was recently announced that actor Scott Evans, younger brother to Captain America actor Chris Evans, will be joining the cast in the upcoming season.

In his Instagram stories, Evans shares his excitement about joining the cast.