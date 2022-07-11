Emeraude Toubia Shares Special Behind-The-Scene Pic from With Love
Looks like actress and model Emeraude Toubia is back at it.
In a recent photo shared to her Instagram stories, the actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look doing some work for Gloria Calderón Kellett's hit Amazon Prime show With Love.
In the photo, which was geo-tagged in Los Angeles, California, fans can see a direct view of what it takes to make some Hollywood magic.
The With Love team has been hard at work creating some more magic for the show's highly anticipated season two.
It was recently announced that actor Scott Evans, younger brother to Captain America actor Chris Evans, will be joining the cast in the upcoming season.
In his Instagram stories, Evans shares his excitement about joining the cast.
"Can't wait for everyone to see what my first day with [Gloria Calderón Kellett] consisted of," the actor exclaims.