The Puerto Rican singer performed a remix of "Neverita" and "Suavemente" that made the crowd go wild.

Elvis Crespo Pays Homage to Bad Bunny and Gets this Message from Rosalía

A bromance might be brewing between two Puerto Ricans we know and love: Bad Bunny and Elvis Crespo.

During the 2022 Latin Billboard Music Awards, Crespo put the crowd on their feet with a medley of "Suavemente" and Bad Bunny's "Neverita," whose music video paid homage to Crespo's merengue hit from the '90s.

Sporting an all leather outfit composed of a cape and skirt, the boricua surprised fans with his twist on the hit song as island landscapes and backup dancers accompanied him on stage, then he transitioned over to the merengue that still lights stands as one of Latin culture's most iconic songs.

The crowd wasn't the only thing Crespo got the attention from, Catalan singer Rosalía commented on Billboard Latin's Instagram video where he is showing off his outfit, referring to a rumor that she is the singer's daughter.

"My father, so stylish," she wrote.

In January, Crespo denied rumors that the "Malamente" singer was his daughter after rumors circled the internet of their likeness.

The Puerto Rican merengue icon took to TikTok to debunk rumors that he is the father of the Spanish singer, due to several memes and tweets regarding their uncanny resemblance.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: La [Rosalía] is not my daughter. 🤷🏻‍♀️😅," he wrote alongside the TikTok video, where his face can be seen morphing into the Motomami singer's face.