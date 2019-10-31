Cardi B got a special Halloween treat from Ellen DeGeneres. The Dominican American rapper visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and found the TV host dressed up as Cardi E, generating some laughs and double-takes. "My costume this year is a tribute to Cardi B's character in the movie Hustlers. I can't be Cardi B, I'm Cardi E. E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she joked. The comedian was wearing a black sequin look showing off some fake cleavage and a long blonde and pink wig. Ellen also rocked Cardi's signature long nails.

"Before I became a comedian I was also a stripper. I was stripping paint from houses, but still, I was a stripper," Ellen joked. She also admitted she had to work on Cardi B's "Okuurrrr!" and her twerking. That's when the real Cardi appeared on the scene and gave her some lessons. "I like that yours are softer than mine. I should be mad at my doctor!" the rapper joked about Ellen's fake boobs. She also taught her some pole-dancing moves. "I'd buy a lap dance," Cardi told the TV host after she showed the singer her moves.

Ellen and Cardi also had a fun chat on the show. Cardi showed Ellen the nurse costume she recently wore to one of Offset's concerts. "I think you could make anything look naughty," Ellen told the singer.

"Right after this I'm going to dress up as Moana because my baby is dressing up as Moana," she said about her daughter, Kulture. "That's a fun thing about being a mom, you got a reason to trick or treat now." When Ellen asked Cardi what scares her, the "Bodak Yellow" singer replied, "I'm scared of heights and I'm scared of, like, the dark, dark, dark, when you don't even see a shadow."