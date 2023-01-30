For #MotivationMonday, the Career Confinement author exclusively shares how women can break past their mental and emotional blockages so that they may become more fulfilled.

Elizabeth Pearson on How Everyone Can Build the Career and Life They've Always Dreamed of

Doubt is one of those mental states that if allowed can dictate the entire course of our lives. Conquering doubt, or at the very least getting better at quelling it, can be an incredible gift we give ourselves.

But what happens when you break free from the shackles of doubt? That's something that executive coach and author Elizabeth Pearson tackles in her book Career Confinement.

As to why women typically doubt themselves more, Pearson tells People Chica, "I think it's because women have been externally conditioned, our entire lives, to question our worth. When we are children, we are told we have divine worth, but when we hit our early 20's all of a sudden we are taught that we must earn worth—that we must produce something of value."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Chica Boss dives into how women (and everyone else) can break free from their emotional and mental blockages as well as the advice she'd give a younger version of herself about the road that lay ahead.

Elizabeth Pearson's "Career Confinement" Elizabeth Pearson, author of "Career Confinement," wants to empower women to have more fulfilling lives and careers. | Credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Pearson

From wondering if they are making the right choices themselves to questioning whether they can do the job that's ahead of them, women from all walks of life struggle with their careers one way or another. Why do you feel that as women we are always questioning our worth as it refers to our careers?

I think it's because women have been externally conditioned, our entire lives, to question our worth. When we are children, we are told we have divine worth, but when we hit our early 20's all of a sudden we are taught that we must earn worth—that we must produce something of value.

Therefore, we think getting a job, any job, is better than taking the time needed to truly identify what it is we feel called to do. In that rush to make money, we stumble into "cages" (aka jobs we don't love) and stay there out of fear of not being productive and therefore not having personal value.

Due to fear, women can sometimes be their own worst enemies. But your book Career Confinement wants to help women break past their mental and emotional blockages so that they can live fulfilling lives. Why do you feel that books like yours are necessary for the further development of women as career-minded people?

I think books like mine are needed because on average people need to hear a message 13 times before it sinks in. And if the message comes from a source that they don't find credible or connect with, they won't adopt the teaching.

So, the more books we have that speak directly to women, and encourage them to question their mindset blocks, the closer we will come to having an empowered workforce of intentional women who climb to higher seats of power.

There are many books out on the market that hope to help guide folks (not just women) to better careers and lives. What makes Career Confinement different from the rest? What sets it apart?

Career Confinement is different from the books I've seen in this space because it calls out that spirituality and professional success are directly dependent on each other. Most books fall into the category of "business," "self-help," or "spirituality;" but mine is a blend of all three.

Women are deeply emotional and spiritually connected beings (more so than men in my opinion) and we need resources that speak to that need to be in spiritual alignment. In Career Confinement, I talk about how to consult your "Spiritual Board of Advisors" and tap into your ancestral support network—which women can do immediately.

As women, we understand the need to support other women and provide them with a safe space to just be. How do you hope to continue doing this with your work and book?

First, I ask women to be gentler with themselves. We have to be so strong and tough for everyone else, but I want women to give themselves a break, and think of this book as a warm blanket waiting for them on the couch.

You can come snuggle up with it when you need support and be in a judgment-free zone for a while. If we can keep working to end the voice of internal judgment, we will be less competitive and judgmental of our fellow sisters.

Looking back on your career, what has been your greatest challenge? What has been your greatest triumph?

The greatest challenge I've had was writing this book! And that's what makes it the greatest triumph as well. It took five years to write and was rejected 43 times by publishers—which made me think I should give up on multiple occasions.

What kept me going was knowing that this book had the potential to touch more women than I could ever do one-on-one, and that's why it had to manifest out in the world. If your "why" is big enough—you can conquer anything.

What is something you'd tell a younger version of yourself about the road that lay ahead? How would you comfort her during moments of indecision and uncertainty?