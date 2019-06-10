8 Powerful Quotes From Elizabeth Acevedo’s New Novel, With the Fire on High

Image zoom

Contemporary fiction has evolved into a genre enriched with cultural truths and vibrant storytelling. Authors of color are writing stories about the many facets of identity — how our gender, ethnicities, and socio-economic status affect our ordinary lives. Afro-Dominican author Elizabeth Acevedo presents these themes in her latest novel, With the Fire on High, the story of a young Afro-Boricua navigating teen motherhood in a society that deems teen pregnancy as bad. Of course our heroine surpasses the expectations of others, but it is the journey to success that counts the most. Here are just a few of Acevedo’s most powerful quotes that remind us that despite what others say, we ourselves are capable of conquering the world.