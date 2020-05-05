Elizabeth Acevedo on Her Brilliant New Book 'Clap When You Land'

"My students were struggling readers, and they said that part of their reading experience was never seeing themselves depicted," says the author.

Afro-Dominican award-winning author Elizabeth Acevedo hails from New York City, aka the city that doesn't sleep — fitting for a woman who at just 32 already has two New York Times best sellers under her belt, and is on her way to a third with Clap When You Land. Her 2018 novel The Poet X won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, and last year she was honored with the Pure Belpré Author Award for celebrating, affirming, and portraying Latinx culture and experience.

Now based in Washington, D.C., Acevedo is ready to talk about Clap When You Land, based on the true story of American Airlines Flight 587, which crashed in NYC in 2001. The book, out today, tells the story of two sisters, Camino and Yahaira, who lost their father in the crash but didn't know each other prior to the tragedy. Here, Acevedo talks to People CHICA about how Camino and Yahaira embrace their sisterhood and explains why representation is so important in young-adult literature.

What drew you to writing for young adults?

In 2012, I was an eighth-grade English teacher in Maryland. I taught at a school that was almost 80 percent Latinx, and they had never had a Latinx teacher teaching a core subject. My students were struggling readers — the majority of them were not on grade level — and it would really hit me, based on how they would respond to books, that part of their reading experience was never seeing themselves depicted. That was really where the idea of writing for children came from. I wanted to give these students in front of me books that affirm who they are. It took a little convincing because I did not think I could do it.

Tell us about Clap When You Land.

Clap When You Land is based on true events, on Flight AA587, which crashed in New York City in 2001, two months after 9/11. It was on its way to the Dominican Republic and 250 Dominicans died on that flight. I remember being 13 years old and my whole community being rocked by this flight. We knew people who were on that plane — it seemed like everybody knew somebody. I’ve always thought about that moment. What are the tragedies that affect one particular community, and the rest of the world moves on as if the world hasn’t stopped for a particular group of people? Clap When You Land came from wanting to dive into what it means to have private and also very public tragedies. The story follows two sisters who don’t know about each other. Their father had a secret family and he’s on a plane that crashes, so he dies and this is how the two sisters learn about some of the secrets that he had. It’s a book about sisterhood, tragedy, grief, but also how they become the strong women we need to be in the face of that.

How much of your work is inspired by your real life?

I would say a lot of it, loosely. The Poet X was definitely my response to growing up in poetry slam, and growing up pretty Catholic and all the questions I had about that ... although what happens to her wasn’t necessarily how my life unfolded. [For] With the Fire on High, I grew up with a lot of teen parents in my neighborhood. My mom was a childcare provider, so a lot of the women she worked with and whose kids she took care of happened to be teen parents. I wanted to write about that experience, being a teen parent and potentially trying to figure some things out. Can you be the person you want to be when you have a child and you are pretty young? [Clap When You Land] as you heard is based on true events. I would say that the idea is often rooted in reality and things that I have seen, people I know, moments I have wondered, What would it mean to sit with this and try to take out what this means?

How did you feel when The Poet X won the National Book Award? Did you put pressure on yourself for your next books to live up to that one’s success?

Yeah, at first it was daunting. The advance reader copy of [With the Fire on High] came out the day after I won the National Book Award, so it’s like you are celebrating one thing and you already have to be anxious about whether or not people are going to respond to the next project the same way. It was probably the best thing that could have happened, because I worry that if I didn’t have another book in the cannon already coming out, it would have taken me a long time to write something else because of the expectations people have. I have to push forward and not be defined by a single project. This forces me to grapple with "everything isn't for everybody." Not everyone’s going to rock with every single book — that’s OK. I also have to remove my writing process from expectations. I write for people and with specific people in mind, but I can’t let who I imagine will be my reader control my creative process. When I sit down I can’t think of thousands of people who may or may not like every single word — it’s crippling.

Your books inspire such devotion from fans. What have some of your most meaningful interactions been with your readers?

I get so many sweet notes all the time, I get direct messages of people holding the book. I just had an email from this young woman who saw me in Philadelphia, and her aunt sent her the book and it’s what she’s reading in quarantine. She’s this beautiful brown girl with all this hair and was like, "I’m so glad I’m on the cover." It means a lot to me when people go out of their way and reach out and say, "Thank you for giving me this book." I also love when people tell me they are in book clubs with their mom, when they are like, “I bought the book in Spanish so my mom could read it and we could talk about it,” or, “I bought With the Fire on High for my daughter who is a teen parent.” The ways in which the books create connections to other people is what I am always astounded by. It feels like reading is such a solitary experience, so to see people make it a communal one feels like exactly what I hope these books would do — be talking points, be conversation starters for us to reconsider how we move in the world.

What message do you want readers to take from your work?

I don’t know if I necessarily think about messages when I am writing, but I mean, I am writing love letters to Afro-Latinas. I’m trying to show that we are here, we are different, we are allowed to exist in all our weird and wonder. Wherever you find yourself, whether it's these pages or maybe not these pages, thank you for being here. It’s an ode to women who might need someone to tell them, "I see you, I see us, and we’re beautiful."

What have you been reading lately?

It’s been hard to read lately. I have been toggling between poetry. I just finished Ada Limón's latest collection, and romance novels — I can’t stop reading romance novels. I want books about love and hope. It’s been kind of nice to dive into those genres.

How have you been spending your time in quarantine?

Playing with my hair a lot! I have tried all these new hairstyles. I am doing double buns, I am trying to learn how to French braid, I am out here exploring. My face routine is on point now that I have the time to spend all the time exfoliating. I have been FaceTiming more — my mom, my best friend, my homegirls. I feel like I am a lot more intentional with, “Have I reached out to this person these days? How are they doing?” The last few years I have had about 100 presentations a year, not including travel days. I am gone a lot, so while quarantine is difficult and I am not used to not being able to take walks and it does feel like my normal has been upended, it’s also been so quiet in a way that I think I really needed.

Those are the good days — there are some days where I wake up and I’m like, “I have to do this all again?” It feels like Groundhog Day, where I’m like, "I’m going back to sleep because this is canceled!" I am giving you the glowing review of the days where I’m rested, I did yoga, I watched all my shows. There are days that I wake up and I am just sad. I’ll go to bed fine and wake up with this huge grief, like, “Wow, my God.” There’s so much to mourn.

Can you share anything about what you’re working on next?

This is public, but I have been working on the screenplay for [With the Fire on High], which was acquired to be adapted for a movie. I have secretly been working on an adult project. I won’t say too much, but I think the next big thing people will see from me will probably be in the adult space, potentially a novel. We’ll see! It’s still early.