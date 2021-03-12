Elisa Crespo Could Become the First Transgender NYC Council Member

Elisa Crespo could become the first transgender New York City council member. The Puerto Rican politician is running for the spot that Ritchie Torres — now the first openly gay Afro-Latino congressman — left open. Crespo, 30, could potentially have a historic victory on March 23. She spoke to Remezcla about her groundbreaking work. "I live in one of the poorest, hungriest, unhealthy boroughs in New York City," she said about the Bronx. "We need a new generation of bold progressive leaders to bring real systemic change to New York and to make sure the city is working for everyone."

Crespo, who is the Education Liaison for the office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., also described herself on Instagram. "I am the daughter of a hardworking Latina, wife of an immigrant and proud to be from the Bronx. I never thought I could run for a political post because I never saw myself in those who represented me. I am running for Municipal Council to fight for the dignity of working families from the Bronx," she wrote. "While I walk through the streets of the Bronx I see and feel the struggles of my neighbors. I have a plan to ensure that all New Yorkers get help."

The activist says she has struggled with poverty herself. "If we are looking for someone who is really battle-tested, a fighter who has had to overcome obstacles in life — I bring that along with a revolutionary fight that stems all the way back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots where trans women fought back against police violence," Crespo told Remezcla.

Her plan for the city focuses on creating jobs and providing housing, affordable healthcare, and quality education for all. It will also prioritize criminal justice reform and environmental justice. "I mean creating pathways into labor jobs and trade jobs," she explained. "This is how you move people from generational poverty to generational wealth."

When she was criticized due to a 2012 arrest for sex work (about which she spoke openly) she told Out: "My lived experience connects me to the struggles my district's most vulnerable are forced to endure and that's one of the reasons I feel as though I have the best ability to represent them."

Credit: Elisa Crespo