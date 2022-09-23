Life isn't always linear—there's no rule book, no plan. But, what always holds true is that in those moments of sorpresa, life's beauty truly starts to unfold.

TV Host and Chica Boss Eliane Gallero knows that in order to find something you are passionate about and become truly successful you need to something take the unbeaten path.

Gallero tells People Chica, "The definition of success is different in each person's head. Clearly, it's not linear, it is a roller coaster that is lived daily and the power is in us to move forward or to set our mental limits."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Venezuelan producer dives into what it was like creating her latest show El Plan and how she hopes to continue honoring her culture through her work.

Something they don't teach you in school is that there are multiple avenues for success—that it isn't linear and that it can look however you want it to look. When did you realize that this was the career path for you? What about it makes your soul sing?

This first question makes me laugh because I am a firm believer that there are many things they don't teach you in school that are more important than what they teach us. One of them is that there are many paths to success. The definition of success is different in each person's head. Clearly, it's not linear, it is a roller coaster that is lived daily and the power is in us to move forward or to set our mental limits.

I studied graphic design and visual communication and when I graduated, I arrived at the Miami Herald as a graphic designer. The people who had to see me saw me speak, I was at the right time and all the conditions were right—I entered as a graphic designer and came out as a music and entertainment journalist.

The truth is that it was a dream that I had never dreamt of, it was a passion that I didn't know I had, but as soon as I started working on it, I can remember that I literally had to put in Google that night "how to be a journalist in 24 hours." I think that by not following things by the book, I managed to do it in a different way that stands out from the normal, from the common, from what we always see and to create new and innovative concepts, interviews, and questions that not only the person who reads or sees the content likes, but also the artist likes and has fun.

I think that's everything to me. To be able to empathize with the person in front of me, to talk, to listen to them and for that person to feel that they are being listened to makes my soul sing. But what makes my soul scream like Whitney Houston is when I finish an interview and the person I'm interviewing says, "Wow, I enjoyed that interview, thank you for that"—that's really worth more to me than anything.

You're teaming up with Latin entertainment multimedia powerhouse production company NTERTAIN to produce El Plan, a talk show that is looking to push celebs out of their comfort zone so that fans get a true glimpse at the person behind the on-stage persona. What are you proudest of the show so far?

I feel extremely proud of El Plan in every aspect. It's as if my son were graduating. I really look at El Plan as if it were my college thesis. I see it as something that I put all of the lessons I've learned over the last few years, everything I've absorbed from the people I've worked with, from the artists, the fans, and to be able to create this new concept, this new platform where I can put everything I've learned as a host, a producer, a publicist, into one show.

I feel like crying because I'm so proud of it! I'm also very proud of my friends who are artists and wanted to be part of this show and in this new concept of connecting with their fans. I know it's something new and something they did with a lot of love. Obviously, I had interviewed them before in life and in my career, but it had been more of a five-minute format—the same questions and answers, and since they have been part of understanding the concept of El Plan and wanting to be part of it, I'm tremendously proud of that and not forgetting the pride it gives me.

To be able to bring a new concept where we can elevate the culture, the Latin culture, in every possible way and continue to grow it because we have a lot of talent to show the world, and to be able to be part or do my bit in this way, it makes me feel very proud. It creates a smile on my face all day long and even makes my eyes water sometimes.

You've carved out an impressive career and platform for yourself. How do you hope to continue highlighting and showcasing the richness of your community through your work?

"You've carved out an impressive career and platform for yourself," thank you for that, it really means a lot. From day one when I started in this industry, I always asked myself the same question: what can I offer extra that others are not offering?

Based on that I have always created new things. Obviously, there is a lot of healthy competition, I love competition, but I always try to see what is it that is not being done. What is missing? What doesn't even exist? I have gone down different paths, I have navigated the waters and it has led me to all of the different projects that I have done in my life, and today we have created El Plan thinking in that way as well.

I feel that one way to continue highlighting and showing the richness of my community through my work is to show that the artists and all of the people we admire so much are also human beings. They deserve respect as human beings as well. They make the same plans that we make. They order delivery food and sometimes they have to wash the dishes.

Being able to humanize the artist in this generation seems extremely important to me, and having the responsibility in my hands to do it is worth everything. For me, that is a very beautiful way to be able to continue highlighting and promoting Latin culture in every possible way. Today it is through El Plan with the artists, but tomorrow we will continue to do it in every possible way.

As a Latina and a woman in the entertainment business, what has been your greatest challenge? What has been your greatest reward?

My biggest challenge I think has been to be able to swim when I didn't go to swimming lessons. How to enter a world in which I had absolutely no knowledge of anything. I had to learn on my own, I had to swim on my own, and I had to do everything completely on my own. I had no point of reference or instruction to get where I am.

I believe a lot in my instinct and I worked very hard, and I think in general, it is a daily challenge. It's not something that I've already gone through but that I'm still going through. Swimming through the seas, every ocean that comes my way without having studied it, without having a book that tells you how to do it. I think that in general is my biggest challenge on a daily basis, and also obviously the creativity part. To keep pushing myself to create new things, innovating, creating original content and continuing to promote the culture in every possible way.

My greatest reward has been—well, I could name two. The first is the beautiful relationships I've gotten out of this job. To be able to create friendships beyond an interview, or beyond a conversation or meeting. To be able to make life-long friendships from this job, from what was born in an interview that turns into a friendship where I talk to these people as if I had been talking to them since I was 7 years old.

To be able to count on them [for] friendship and not work, that fills my heart so much. Knowing that I finish the interview and the artist is very happy and says, "I want Eliane to interview me again," is everything [to] me.

And also, my greatest reward has been the doors that have opened for me that I didn't see opening while I was working for it. I have worked a lot, put in a lot of effort and a lot of hours, and I think that while you do that, doors open that you don't realize. Then those doors tell you, "Hey, come in," and you say, "Wow, how can this be happening to me," but in reality, they are doors that you yourself opened without realizing it during that time when you were working hard and doing a lot of work with passion for what you love.

As Latinos, we understand the importance of family and strong friendships. What has been the best advice you've received from your tribe that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

The best advice I could give you is that everything happens for the best. What is not for you, neither if you take off nor even if you put on. And also what is for you is exactly that—not even if you take it off and not even if you put it on.

I was always taught in my house that everything happens for a reason, everything happens for the best. If there is a project that didn't work out or didn't come to me, it's because it wasn't supposed to, and another one would arrive 30 times better afterward. That helped me a lot in general, in my life, my personal life, my work life—and it still helps me today in terms of patience, projects, to manage time, to control that emotional balance with work.

I think it would be very useful for you to know that everything happens because it has to happen and not to say, "Why didn't they give me the job," but to say, "They didn't give me the job because they are going to give me a better one," and to keep working hard because things don't happen by themselves.

Looking back on your life and career and how it turned out, what is a piece of advice you'd give your younger self about the journey she would later embark on?

I love this question because I ask it a lot—I genuinely ask because I'm really interested in the answers. What advice would you give to your younger version? I would tell her several things: I would tell her to trust her work, trust her instinct, that everything is going to work out, keep working the way she's working, keep working hard because all the effort is going to pay off.