Army Says Elder Fernandes Was a Victim in Sexual Abuse Investigation
The soldier has been missing from Fort Hood for a week.
On Saturday, United States Army officials said that 23-year-old Sergeant Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing for one week, was recently transferred to a different unit because he was the victim in an ongoing sexual abuse investigation.
"We can confirm there is an open investigation of abusive sexual contact involving Sgt. Fernandes," Lieutenant Colonel Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division spokesman, said in a statement to NBC News. "The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options."
Brautigam said Fernandes was transferred "to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals." Additionally, Ailiana Fernandes, Elder's mother, said that prior to his disappearance the soldier had been in the hospital for about four or five days. She traveled from Massachusetts to Fort Hood to look for answers about her son.
The police in Killeen, Texas have been conducting their own search since Elder's family members reported him missing last Wednesday. The family told the police that he was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon, when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his home in Killeen. On Friday, Army officials asked for the public’s help in their search for Fernandes.
Fort Hood has been in the spotlight recently because of other missing soldiers, including the late Vanessa Guillen, 20, whose remains were found near the base after she disappeared in April. The main suspect in Guillen's case, Aaron Robinson, killed himself before investigators could close in on him. Cecily Aguilar, Robinson's girlfriend, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. In July, she pleaded not guilty to the charges; her trial is expected to begin in September.