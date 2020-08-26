Body of Missing Soldier Elder Fernandes Found, Police Say

On Tuesday night, the family of missing soldier Elder Fernandes confirmed that their son's body was found about 25 miles from Fort Hood. According to the family's lawyer, Natalie Khawam, Fernandes's body was found hanging from a tree. "Our worst nightmare has happened. One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes, has been found dead today," Khawam said in a statement to The Boston Globe. "We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes's family."

Someone had been walking near the railroad track in Temple, Texas, when they saw Fernandes's body at around 5:40 p.m. CT. Khawam said investigators knew it was the missing soldier because a black backpack with his driver's license was found nearby. "We will not stop until we find out what happened to Elder,” she said. "We must demand a congressional investigation of Fort Hood. We must protect our soldiers!"

His mother, Ailina Fernandes, told The Boston Globe that the last time she spoke to her son was on August 16, and she didn't hear from him after she flew to Texas to get answers. She also stated that she did not know her son had reported a sexual assault by a superior officer, or that he had been reassigned to a new unit for his safety. She did know that her son had been hospitalized, but had not learned why. Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play in his death.