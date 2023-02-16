Eiza González Shares First Glimpse of Star-Studded Cast for New Show Extrapolations

The Mexican actress shares the trailer for the upcoming AppleTV+ show that airs on March 17.
Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Febrero 16, 2023
Anuncio

Eiza González is taking fans on a trip to a possible future.

The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share a clip for her upcoming AppleTV+ show, Extrapolations, which depicts a future where Earth is grappling with the severe effects of climate change.

González captioned the post, "Thrilled to share a first glimpse of our show #Extrapolations led by the talented Scott Z Burns and with the most surreal cast ever. Premiering March 17 on @AppleTVPlus see you there! 🌍🌒."

In addition to seeing the Ambulance actress doing her thing, fans get to see the star-studded cast that will be joining her for the ride.

Eiza González shares new trailer for her AppleTV+ show "Extrapolations."
| Credit: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The trailer also gives fans a look at Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Edward Norton (Glass Onion), Gemma Chan (Eternals), David Schwimmer (Friends), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), to name a few.

Extrapolations premieres on AppleTV+ starting March 17.

    • Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon
    © Copyright People en Español. Todos los derechos reservados. Impreso por https://peopleenespanol.com