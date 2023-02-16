The Mexican actress shares the trailer for the upcoming AppleTV+ show that airs on March 17.

Eiza González Shares First Glimpse of Star-Studded Cast for New Show Extrapolations

Eiza González is taking fans on a trip to a possible future.

The Mexican actress took to Instagram to share a clip for her upcoming AppleTV+ show, Extrapolations, which depicts a future where Earth is grappling with the severe effects of climate change.

González captioned the post, "Thrilled to share a first glimpse of our show #Extrapolations led by the talented Scott Z Burns and with the most surreal cast ever. Premiering March 17 on @AppleTVPlus see you there! 🌍🌒."

In addition to seeing the Ambulance actress doing her thing, fans get to see the star-studded cast that will be joining her for the ride.

Eiza González attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Eiza González shares new trailer for her AppleTV+ show "Extrapolations." | Credit: Getty Images / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The trailer also gives fans a look at Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Edward Norton (Glass Onion), Gemma Chan (Eternals), David Schwimmer (Friends), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), to name a few.