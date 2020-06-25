Eiza González Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in a Telenovela

While Eiza González was enjoying her Mexican vacation with rumored new boyfriend Timothée Chalamet this week, photos of the actress wearing blackface in the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez resurfaced, and fans demanded answers. On Wednesday, González apologized for the photos, saying that she felt "pressured" by producers on the 2007 project.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating," she said in a statement to Page Six. "As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.”

Other images circulated of the actress dressed as a geisha, which she also addressed in her statement. “The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan," she said. "According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup. It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation.”

"As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career," González added. "I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person. More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone."

Earlier this month, González participated in Black Lives Matter protests in California. At one of them, she held a sign that read, "End racism! End discrimination. Silence is violence." On a different day, she carried a sign reading, "Minority lives matter. Migrant lives matter. Queer lives matter." She also helped make sandwiches for unhoused veterans.