Eiza Gonzalez Has Been Battling Tons of Allergies Since Childhood

Hollywood it girl has Eiza Gonzalez spoken out about the many allergies she's been struggling with since childhood. The Mexican actress, 30 — known for her roles in Baby Driver, Welcome to Marwen, and Paradise Hills — took to Instagram to talk to her fans about her health issues. "Hello, my name is Eiza and I am extremely allergic to everything in this planet," she wrote in her Stories, along with a list of things she is allergic to, including salmon, strawberries, seafood, walnuts, rice, and egg yolks.

Image zoom Credit: (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She shared photos of her irritated skin and assured fans she had been battling these skin reactions since she was a child, so this was nothing new or alarming to her. Gonzalez assured her worried followers that she was getting the right treatment and everything was under control.

Image zoom Credit: Instagram / Eiza Gonzalez

"I usually don't post personal things, but I have received many messages with questions. This is an allergy study, not a test for food sensibilities. I have always suffered from terrible allergies," she shared. "I have been under treatment since I was a baby."

The stunning beauty has remained positive through this health challenge, and recommended that her followers also get tested for allergies so they know what the right treatment is for their bodies. She added that people who suffer from allergies always have to be on the lookout for symptoms and have to stay alert.

Image zoom Credit: Instagram / Eiza Gonzalez