Being part of a legacy can sometimes be daunting and something that folks can either reject outright or embrace with a fiery fierceness that the world has never seen.

For Eileen Andrade, chef-owner of Miami's Finka Table & Tap, Amelia's 1931, and Barbakoa by Finka, it was written in the stars that she would continue to carry on her family's culinary legacy in the Magic City.

Andrade, who will be participating in this year's Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival, knows without a shadow of a doubt that the best dishes always carry a little bit of home in them.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Chica Boss dishes out the advice she'd give a younger version of herself and what it's been like participating in SOBEWFF (which runs from February 23 to 26).

You come from a family that carries a legacy of food and hospitality in Miami. As the proud chef-owner of three restaurants (Finka Table + Tap, Amelia's 1931, and Barbakoa by Finka), how do you hope to continue honoring your roots while also creating innovative dishes that speak to your soul?

The first recipes I ever learned in the kitchen were [alongside] my grandparents. They taught me the basics of good Cuban cooking. I always carry these fundamental basics with me when creating a menu or creating a dish. The authenticity of the root of Cuban cooking will never be altered, but I will continue to play with the plating of these traditional dishes as well as fuse them with some other cuisines that I love.

For example, when you take a bite into our Arroz con Pollo Fritters topped with Aji Amarillo and Kimchee Sauce as well as Aji Carretillero, you are immediately reminded of your grandparent's Arroz con Pollo because the authentic flavors continue to be there just plated and paired differently.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, like its New York counterpart, is a major event for folks within the hospitality industry. What has the experience of working with them been like for you?

I have been participating in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival for over 10 years now and it only gets better and better. It is my favorite week of the year because you get to connect with so many people from the industry as well as meet future restaurant guests. We work hard and play hard all week long in the name of food and drinks!

Latinos, whether it's our family or chosen family, understand the importance of connectivity and community. What has been the best advice you've received from someone in your chosen community that you've been able to apply to your life?

I've watched my mom be a pillar in our community by helping out schools, churches, employees, and families who have been dining with us for decades and I see the importance she gives to always helping others and creating that sense of community. I have tried to follow [in] her footsteps by doing the same. She taught me that being selfless and always having your community's back will always come back to you in a positive way.

What do you hope folks take away from SOBEWFF after attending?

I hope people get to enjoy the plethora of cuisines, wines, and spirits that we put out during the festival. Miami's culinary scene is on fire and will only continue to grow and be more diversified. It's our week to show off how beautiful, tasty, and fun our city is.

What has been your biggest challenge? What has been your greatest triumph?

My biggest challenge has always been balancing my time. The hospitality industry is laborious and fast-paced. You always have to be reinventing yourself and [be] on top of your brand to stay relevant. But you have to do this, all while making sure you do not spread yourself too thin or burn out.

I think my greatest triumph has yet to come. I think once I finally reopen Amelia's 1931 (coming very, very soon), I will feel very accomplished. But I would say if I had to choose something in the past that made me very proud, it would be opening a restaurant like Finka Table & Tap in the middle of the suburbs where people thought I would fail. Here we are, eight years later, going strong!

As a proud Latina, you have a deep understanding of the role that food has within our families. Why do you feel that events like SOBEWFF—which celebrate the connectivity of food—are so important?

Food is the center of our roots. Sitting down at the table and eating with my family has always been very important to me and to most Latin families around the world. SOBEWFF brings people from all walks of life to experience what Latinos love most, food!

What is something you'd tell a young Eileen about the journey that lay ahead of her? What is something you'd tell a more mature Eileen about the choices she's made?

I would tell young Eileen to not let the noise distract her from her goals. To always trust her gut and never second guess herself.