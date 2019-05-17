Mexican Actor Eduardo Verastegui Asks Pope Francis for His Blessing to Save Lives With Movie About Human Trafficking

MAN OF FAITH
Mexican actor Eduardo Verastegui shared photos of his recent meeting with Pope Francis. “Asking Pope Francis for his prayers so the movie Sound of Freedom touches many hearts and saves many lives. Thanks so much your holiness Pope Francis for all the work you do to erradice human trafficking,” he wrote on Instagram.
BLESSED
Verastegui, who is a devout Chatholic, received a blessing from Pope Francis at the Vatican.
POWER OF PRAYER
The filmmaker — who starred in and produced the inspiring film Little Boy — will also be acting and producing Sound of Freedom. The new film has Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino leading the cast and tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.
VATICAN CITY
“Enjoy life in a responsible manner,” the actor wrote in this photo caption. “Let’s put our hearts into the things that last forever and are not temporary. Sharing with you magical places I’ve had the opportunity to visit.”
CIAO BELLO
The former telenovela actor and singer also took time out to enjoy an Italian espresso in this gorgeous setting.
HOLY BEAUTY
“What do you want to achieve in life? We were created for a purpose and to fulfill a specific mission. We were created for great things,” he wrote next to this stunning image of Vatican City.
POSTCARD FROM ROME
“You can’t achieve something great in a single day. Great things take time to come to fruition. Let’s do everything from love so it bears the fruit of abundance,” he added in an Instagram post.
POWERFUL ENERGY
Verastegui says he had a life of excess when he was a model, pop singer and telenovela star but felt empty until he embraced his Catholic faith and changed his life at the age of 28, following a more spiritual path.
DEVOTED
He considered becoming a priest at one point, but says he is still open to meeting the love of his life and future mother of his kids. The coveted bachelor took a chastity vow until he meets his wife!
SOUL SEARCH
He met with Mexican Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes and wrote the following reflection on Instagram: “Dear Catholic youth, I invited you to have a sacramental life, a life of prayer, of meditation and service. Let’s put love into action and let’s ask God to help us turn into the people he wants us to be.”