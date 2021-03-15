Edgar Ramírez Talks New Netflix Film Yes Day With Jennifer Garner

Edgar Ramírez talked to People en Español about what matters most in his life and co-starring with Jennifer Garner in the new Netflix film Yes Day. The comedy tells the story of a couple who must say yes to everything their kids want for a period of 24 hours. "Filming this movie was a way to celebrate the great love I have for my family and the great love I feel for the concept of family, whether it's the family you were born in or the family you choose," he says.

Being away from his loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic has been really difficult. "My family lives in Venezuela. I have not seen them since the pandemic started," he says. "I know it's the reality for many people in the world who are separated from their families, who have not been able to see them or be with them physically." He says 2020 was a tough year for him, adding that he lost people early last year. The pandemic has taught him not to take anything for granted, he shares, and to focus on loved ones.

He celebrated his own version of Yes Day with his own family during the last Christmas they spent together in 2019. Although he is not a dad yet, Ramírez, 43, is a devoted uncle, and he agreed to do anything his nieces and nephews wanted for day. "We had a picnic in the garden," he recalls. The kids made the meal and asked Ramírez not to even glance at his phone. "They asked us to go to an amusement park and for me to go on all the rides with them," he says. "You realize that all they want is to be the focus."

Working with Garner was a delight. "It's as if we've known each other our whole lives," he says. "We know it's going to be the first of many movies we want to do together. There is a lot of chemistry and understanding between us. She invited me to have lunch to talk about the movie and the script and it felt like we had reunited."

He also enjoyed the movie's concept of saying yes to loved ones. "It's an incredible therapeutic tool to somehow heal any tension in a relationship," he explains. The movie helped him heal from the pain of being separated from his family, and seeing his country suffer under a dictatorship and undergo a humanitarian crisis. "There is no better time for a movie like this," he says. "While you have fun and laugh, you can keep reflecting." He says the movie is filled with hope. "Soon we'll be able to once again be in the same physical space with the people we love and be able to hug them, kiss them, and never let them go."

Ramírez has learned to appreciate every moment. "I came to visit a friend during Christmas at a house he has in the Rocky Mountains. A few friends got together and I've been here for almost three months. We are snowboarding, I go for walks," he says. "That's been for me the flexibility of practicing a yes day. Generally we're working and then comes a break. For me it's always been whether I'm working or having fun. If I have fun, I am more productive at work. If I'm flexible with myself, I'm more fun."

