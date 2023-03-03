The Venezuelan actor brings serious gravitas to his latest role as an ex-cop tasked with finding a missing person in a new Netflix limited-time series.

Édgar Ramírez Shows a New Side of Himself in First Look of Florida Man

From Deliver Us From Evil to Jungle Cruise, Édgar Ramírez has certified himself as an acting chameleon.

For his latest project, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor is showing fans everywhere just how much fun he has when he shows up to work.

In Florida Man, a new Netflix series premiering on April 13, Ramírez is breathing life into Mike Valentine, a struggling ex-cop who is trying to leave his past behind.

Edgar Ramirez and Abbey Lee in "Florida Man" Abbey Lee (L) and Édgar Ramírez (R) in Netflix's "Florida Man." | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

In the new show, a job is driving Valentine back to the one place he vowed to never return to—his home state of Florida.

The reason? He's been tasked with finding a Philly mobster's missing girlfriend.

But as are things in life (and Florida), the gig soon gets messy and takes Ramírez's character for one wild ride.

The limited-time series, created and executive produced by This Is Us' Donald Todd, will have seven episodes.