This Abuela-Approved Ecuadorian Shrimp Ceviche is Perfect for Every Day Snacking
This exclusive People Chica recipe is a must for your upcoming holiday parties.
Living in Ecuador when I was a child, shrimp ceviche was among the most popular dishes I ate. Whether we had them at a party or for lunch at a restaurant paired with popcorn and plantain chips, it was always a special dish.
To this day, my grandmother makes shrimp ceviche on special occasions and her recipe is always a hit.
Succulent shrimp are marinated in fresh lime juice, a squeeze of orange juice, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro for a refreshing treat.
From my abuelita to you, ¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of cooked shrimp
- 2 red onions, thinly sliced or cubed
- 1/2 cup of the broth from the cooked shrimp
- 3 tomatoes, diced
- 1-2 cups of freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 cup of orange juice
- 1/3 cup of ketchup or 1/3 cup of freshly blended tomato juice
- 1 bunch of cilantro, finely chopped
- 2 tsp of tabasco or Piri Piri hot sauce
- 1/2 cup of coconut milk (optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- Cook the shrimp by boiling them in water with half a cup of coconut milk (optional). Save some of the broth and drain the rest. Let them cool.
- In a bowl, soak the onion slices in salt water for 15 minutes. Rinse well and drain.
- In a large bowl, add all the ingredients together and mix well. Allow to sit in the fridge for at least three hours, or overnight for more flavor.
- Serve with fried plantain chips, popcorn and corn nuts.