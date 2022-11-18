This Abuela-Approved Ecuadorian Shrimp Ceviche is Perfect for Every Day Snacking

This exclusive People Chica recipe is a must for your upcoming holiday parties.
Por Karla Montalván Noviembre 18, 2022
Living in Ecuador when I was a child, shrimp ceviche was among the most popular dishes I ate. Whether we had them at a party or for lunch at a restaurant paired with popcorn and plantain chips, it was always a special dish.

To this day, my grandmother makes shrimp ceviche on special occasions and her recipe is always a hit.

Succulent shrimp are marinated in fresh lime juice, a squeeze of orange juice, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro for a refreshing treat.

From my abuelita to you, ¡Disfruta!

Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of cooked shrimp
  • 2 red onions, thinly sliced or cubed
  • 1/2 cup of the broth from the cooked shrimp
  • 3 tomatoes, diced
  • 1-2 cups of freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 cup of orange juice
  • 1/3 cup of ketchup or 1/3 cup of freshly blended tomato juice
  • 1 bunch of cilantro, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp of tabasco or Piri Piri hot sauce
  • 1/2 cup of coconut milk (optional)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. Cook the shrimp by boiling them in water with half a cup of coconut milk (optional). Save some of the broth and drain the rest. Let them cool.
  2. In a bowl, soak the onion slices in salt water for 15 minutes. Rinse well and drain.
  3. In a large bowl, add all the ingredients together and mix well. Allow to sit in the fridge for at least three hours, or overnight for more flavor.
  4. Serve with fried plantain chips, popcorn and corn nuts.
