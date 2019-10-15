Things to Know About the Political Crisis in Ecuador

Peace seems to be returning to Ecuador after Indigenous leaders and President Moreno reached an agreement on Sunday night to cancel the austerity package that generated discontent and civil unrest for 11 days. “Comrades, this deal is a compromise on both sides,” Moreno stated. “The indigenous mobilization will end and Decree 883 will be lifted.” Thousands of protesters left the streets of the capital, clearing the debris from the protests and putting an end to the chaos that plagued the country for nearly two weeks.