Things to Know About the Political Crisis in Ecuador

A TIME FOR CHANGE
The streets of Quito, Ecuador’s capital, have been filled with thousands of indigenous and student protesters for over 10 days. The violent demonstrations left at least seven dead and more than 1,000 injured, the New York Times reports. But what ignited this political crisis?
HEAR OUR VOICES
On October 3, the government ended subsidies on gasoline and diesel, making fuel prices rise and prompting taxi drivers and truck drivers to take to the streets to express their discontent. Indigenous groups, students and supporters of former president Rafael Correa also joined the massive demonstrations.
PRESIDENT ADDRESSES THE NATION
Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno accused supporters of former President Correa — who finished his term of office in 2017 — of trying to overthrow his government. The Washington Post reports that Correa denied planning a coup or being involved in any way in the protests.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
As protesters ransacked government offices, flights were canceled and roads blocked. In an unprecedented move, President Moreno and his closest advisors abandoned the capital city of Quito, temporarily moving government operations to Guayaquil.
A NATION IN TURMOIL
A congressional building, an oil production facility, and many plantations and businesses were attacked by rioters. Protesters also burned police and military vehicles as officers struggled to appease the crowds.
A HEATED DEBATE
President Moreno addressed the discontent of indigenous people by offering to “embrace a solution in which resources go to those who most need them,” the New York Times reports. Indigenous leaders opened a dialogue with the president, with the support of Ecuador’s Catholic Church and the United Nations. Jaime Vargas, the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, said the fuel subsidy cut brought “only more social injustice” and demanded a change.
THE ROOT OF THE CONFLICT
Ecuador’s economy was hit by a recession in 2016 and opponents of Moreno claim he hasn’t done enough to fix the economic crisis. The rise of fuel prices after subsidies were cut angered the country’s poorest groups, including the indigenous communities and transport workers.
VIOLENCE IN THE STREETS
As the tension and violence escalated, Quito’s residents were in a state of panic. Demonstrators threw homemade firebombs at police, BBC News reported, and officials responded with tear gas.
CALL FOR PEACE
Peace seems to be returning to Ecuador after Indigenous leaders and President Moreno reached an agreement on Sunday night to cancel the austerity package that generated discontent and civil unrest for 11 days. “Comrades, this deal is a compromise on both sides,” Moreno stated. “The indigenous mobilization will end and Decree 883 will be lifted.” Thousands of protesters left the streets of the capital, clearing the debris from the protests and putting an end to the chaos that plagued the country for nearly two weeks.
A NEW DAY
After the agreement was announced, the country’s spirits were lifted and people celebrated the truce. Honking cars with drivers and passengers shouting joyfully and waving Ecuadorian flags filled the streets.