Connect With Nature and Embrace Mother Earth With These Five Podcasts

Earth day may have passed, but for us it's always a good time to celebrate our pacha mama!

If you're looking to become more environmentally conscious, start sustainable practices at home or trying to lessen your carbon footprint, this week's podcast selection will bring you easy to understand tips and tricks.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts experts, storytellers and climate-curious podcast hosts to answer all your questions regarding the environment, best practices and how to lead a more environmentally-friendly life to protect the planet.

A Sustainable Mind (English)

Join Marjorie Alexander, host and producer of this podcast in English to learn about sustainable living without too much hassle. Each episode is full of enriching information from the minds behind environmental campaigns, organizations and startups that are changing the world.

Sustainababble (Spanish)

Tackle sustainable topics with a laugh. This comedy podcast is bringing up environmental topics for the confused by the confused. Hosts Oliver Hayes and David Powell invite experts and diverse guests to tackle in-depth topics, policies and concepts related to sustainable practices and the best way to go about them. They also expose greenwashing and other topics to guide you through today's green world.

State of Nature (English)

Climate change, nature and the environment are all topics explored in this podcast. Every Tuesday, learn more about the deepest topics related to environmental activism and what you can do to put lessen your carbon footprint, save animals going extinct and live a more environmentally-friendly life.

Sostenible (Español)

Dive into debates and interviews alongside the top professionals of organic and sustainable production in Latin America. This Spanish podcast by Mayacert goes deep into sustainability, environmental responsibility and the latest news regarding environmentally friendly practices that are helping our planet become more and more sustainable.

Mañanas Verdes (Spanish)